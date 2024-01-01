North Carolina woman wins first Powerball drawing of 2024 during live broadcast on ABC

"I'm so blessed...I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty...It's just been so incredible."

"I'm so blessed...I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty...It's just been so incredible."

"I'm so blessed...I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty...It's just been so incredible."

"I'm so blessed...I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty...It's just been so incredible."

CLINTON, N.C. -- For the second time in a row, a North Carolinian became the first millionaire of the year by winning a drawing just after midnight during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

This year's winner was Pamela Bradshaw of Clinton.

"I'm so blessed," said Bradshaw after winning the drawing during a live broadcast on ABC. "I'm so blessed."

Bradshaw first won a VIP trip to New York City in a second-chance drawing held by the NC Education Lottery. She was one of five players in the country to win that prize. Then of those five, she was selected at random as the $1 million winner.

The trip to New York was Bradshaw's first time ever flying on an airplane or visiting the Big Apple.

"I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty," she said. "It's just been so incredible."

With her winnings, Bradshaw said she plans to buy a house.

"I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in," Bradshaw said of her plans for her prize money. "I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms."

Last year, Gary Krigbaum of Spindale (a town in Rutherford County) won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

The Powerball excitement continues Monday night, with the game's growing jackpot reaching an estimated $810 million.