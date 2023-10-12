Winning ticket for $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Kern County

After 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players on Wednesday are lining up for a shot at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion.

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A winning ticket for the estimated $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Kern County.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Midway Market and Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

The largest lottery jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.

The latest Powerball jackpot had grown so large because it had rolled over for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won on July 19. That streak trails the Powerball record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The $1.73 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated at $774.1 million.

The Powerball now resets at $20 million.

