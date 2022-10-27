Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $800M

The Powerball jackpot is now at $800 million for the next drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

That makes it the second largest prize in the history of the game.

There have been no winner after 36 drawings straight. The next drawing is Saturday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were: 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24 , Power Play: 2

Saturday's jackpot has a cash value of $383.7 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)