The pregnant pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino was due to give birth in a month, her devastated mother said.Maribel Gonzalez's mother said she last heard from her daughter around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, mere hours before the fatal crash. She told her mother that she would see her soon, and her mother told her to take care of herself before the two hung up.The collision was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Medical Center Drive, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino Police Department said.Gonzalez was in a crosswalk and carrying a bag full of clothing when she was hit by a Dodge Charger that was traveling westbound. She was flung about 50 yards by the impact, investigators said.Surveillance video captured the horrific crash. Gonzalez had almost completely crossed the road and was within just a few steps of reaching the sidewalk when she was struck by the Charger, which ran a red light.Gonzalez and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the scene.Gonzalez's mother believes her daughter was walking to a convenience store across the street. An eyewitness, who wanted to remain anonymous, had been in that same crosswalk moments earlier. She said Gonzalez was killed instantly."She was already laying there when I saw her and the fetus and everything. She was already laying lifeless on the ground. There wasn't nothing nobody could do for her," the witness said.The woman behind the wheel of the Charger lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Witnesses told police that she exited the vehicle and fled after being picked up by someone who drove to the scene.A detailed description of the suspect was not available.According to coroner's officials, Gonzalez was 39 years old.If and when the suspect is found, she'll face felony hit-and-run charges, investigators said.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Sgt. Jeff Harvey at (909) 388-4912 or Det. Devin Peck at (909) 384-5664.