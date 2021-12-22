President Biden to provide update on efforts to ease supply chain crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Joe Biden is expected to provide an update on the supply chain crisis that has caused severe backups at Southern California's ports.The president on Wednesday is set to meet with Cabinet officials and business CEOs to discuss how goods are moving following his efforts to ease the crunch and congestion at ports.Biden is expected to announce that the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have moved 15% more containers between January and November this year than in 2018, which saw the previous record.He's also expected to highlight that the number of containers sitting at docks for over eight days has fallen by nearly 50%.However, while the number of container ships waiting within 40 miles of the Southern California shoreline appears to be smaller and less crowded, shipping trade groups said earlier this month that there were more than 50 additional ships that had been encouraged to park and wait farther out at sea.Biden is expected to meet with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, along with the CEOs of FedEx and Gap, among others.