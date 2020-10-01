LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Los Angeles area next week for the first time in seven months as he works to drum up support and funds for his re-election effort.
The president has made relatively few appearances in the heavily-Democratic Los Angeles area. The last visit was in February when he attended fundraising events in Beverly Hills and met with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.
Campaign officials tend to be tight-lipped about details of private, invitation-only fundraisers, and a representative for the Trump campaign could not be immediately reached for comment. Politico writer Alex Isenstadt, citing an invitation, reported that Trump will be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser on Tuesday.
The Trump Make America Great Again Committee -- a joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee -- circulated a sweepstakes offer this week, urging supporters to make a contribution for a chance to win a trip to a Los Angeles event with Trump.
"I'm hosting a very important event soon, and rather than spend my time with the Hollywood ELITES who HATE US, I want to spend my time with REAL Patriots, like YOU,'' the campaign email reads.
The sweepstakes -- entries for which are due by 9 p.m. -- offers a flight to Los Angeles, a hotel room and meal, along with a photo opp with Trump. The email did not give any details about the event, failing to specify an exact date or location.
Trump isn't expected to stay long in Southern California.
He has campaign events in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic. That will be Trump's sixth visit of 2020 to the traditionally Republican state, which narrowly supported him in 2016.
Trump to visit Los Angeles next week for campaign event
President Donald Trump is expected to make a rare visit to the Los Angeles area next week in support of his re-election campaign
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More