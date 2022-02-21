Presidents Day 2022 deals: Sales on furniture, mattresses, more available on holiday weekend

CHICAGO -- Experts say three-day weekends are magnets for major sales: Retailers know that consumers have an extra day to go shopping, many do, and brands want your attention and your dollars.At a time when inflation is rising, and everything from food to fuel to heating costs more, there may be a silver lining to shopping right now,"Retail has ordered a ton of goods for this holiday season, and it all got stuck on boats," said Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer for Publicis. "Those goods are getting unpacked and getting put into stores right now. Retailers are going to have to offer deals in order to sell through all of that."Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at RetailMeNot, said a lot of stuff didn't make it in time.That opportunity, along with the other Presidents Day weekend savings may offer so many a much-needed financial break."We generally see clothing retailers doing a lot of clearance sales during Presidents' weekend, up to 70% off , so sweaters, coats, long pants, jeans, anything that's heavier and bulkier because they're stocking for spring and starting right around now. So they want that stuff out of there."From mattresses to kitchen appliances to furniture to electronics, there are deals to be had."Presidents Day is really themed around the home," McGrath said.Here are some options:- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off essentials- Best Buy: Appliances, large and small, are on sale, from fridges to air fryers.- Macy's: Offering deals on mattresses, furniture, rugs and moreIf you are still fixing up your home, home-improvement stores are offering bargains, too.- Home Depot: Up to 40% on many items- Lowe's: Deals on major appliances to bath fixtures, to flooring"It's also a really good time to get clearance clothing. So clothing that's just about to go out of season," McGrath said.Adidas has 30% off sneakers, activewear and more.Athleta has newly on-sale activewear styles that are up to 50% off.Sperry is offering an extra 40% off sale styles.And Under Armour has a 30% discount on cold-weather gear, with bigger discounts in its outlet."Start as early as you can. I think Presidents Day is technically Monday, but really it's it's a weekend affair," McGrath said.