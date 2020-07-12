Police search for preteen boy accused of killing 15-year-old girl in Harbor Gateway

Witnesses say the shooter intervened in a fight between two girls, shooting one of them.
HARBOR GATEWAY (KABC) -- Police are searching for a preteen boy accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl to death in Harbor Gateway neighborhood on Saturday, police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses say the shooter, who is believed to be the ages of 10 and 12, intervened in a fight between two girls and fired one shot, striking the victim.

Police are looking for the boy and the other girl in the fight.

Anyone with information was urged to call Los Angeles Police Department.

Correction: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated that the victim was 16 years old. She was 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harbor gatewaylos angeles countygardenafatal shootingteen shotshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Suspects arrested after 80-year-old man beaten, robbed at store
Fire destroys much of historic San Gabriel Mission
Sonar, divers search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
Large crowds hit SoCal beaches amid triple-digit temps
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Dozens show support for police in Downtown LA
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
John Wayne exhibit at USC to be removed in response to protests
Long Beach businesses enact new protocols to stay open during unpredictable times
More TOP STORIES News