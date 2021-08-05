Community & Events

Silver Lake man turns his passion for pretzels into small business

A Silver Lake man turned his passion for pretzels into a small business during the pandemic.
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Jesse Reyes launched his small business, Chuy's Pretzels, from his Silver Lake home in July 2020.

"When the pandemic hit, I was ineligible for unemployment," said Reyes.

He was in between jobs and like most people, too scared to leave his home. But he always had a passion for pretzel making.

He saw others selling baked goods on Facebook, Nextdoor and Offer Up. So, he decided to give it a try.

"I took it to Instagram and just kind of played around with hashtags. And from there, it just kind of took off," he said.

Customers order using Instagram, and Reyes delivers them the next day.

You can choose between plain, salt, fun onion, sesame, everything and cheese and jalapeno.

His business is still small, so he's working for DoorDash on the side. But he hopes to go from being a DoorDash deliveryman to be being on the delivery app one day.
