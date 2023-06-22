Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies displayed their support for flying the Pride flag at Orange County government buildings.

OC symbolically displays Pride flag after board of supervisors votes against raising banner

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies on Tuesday proudly displayed their support for flying the Pride flag at Orange County government buildings.

Demonstrators rallied inside one the county's administration buildings and unfurled a giant Pride flag.

Orange County District 5 Supervisor Katrina Foley said, "I think the Pride flag is an inclusive flag. It's by definition about diversity and inclusivity. So, I don't think it's divisive at all."

The small demonstration is in response to the board of supervisors' decision not to fly the rainbow flag.

Earlier this month, the board voted 3 to 2 to only raise the United States, State of California and Orange County flags on county property.

The only exception is the military Prisoner of War, Missing In Action flag.

District 3 Supervisor Don Wagner said, "Those are the flags that all agree were part, we respect and those historically have been flown on government buildings."

Andrew Do, District 1 Supervisor said, "If we choose to fly flags out those three we are inserting the county of Orange into those political debates and that's not where we belong."

Foley and Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, who represents District 2, voted in favor of raising the Pride flag.

Both said the symbolic display honors those who are represented by it.

"We need to make sure that the community knows we care and that we're a safe place," said Foley.

In addition, Sarmiento said they will continue to support the LGBTQ+ community with the services they need.

"Funding for the LGBT+ community when it comes to housing, healthcare, education; those are things that really matter," Sarmiento said.