Black LGBTQ+ leaders organize the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march

An advisory board made up of all Black LGBTQ+ leaders has been formed to move forward in organizing the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march on Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. in Los Angeles.
The protest is meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.
In a statement, the advisory board said the following:
"Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people."
"The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community."
"We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together."
The statement goes on to say that previous organizers, Christopher Street West and LA Pride, will no longer co-organize the march.
The full statement can be read here.
Protesters are being asked to take protective measures surrounding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk or displaying symptoms.
