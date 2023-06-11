On the Red Carpet celebrates Pride with special episode with some out and proud stars

On the Red Carpet is celebrating Pride with a special episode from LA Pride in the Park featuring positive representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the entertainment industry and new interviews with out and proud stars!

This year, Kim Petras made history as the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy for Best Performance by a Pop Duo or Group for her song, "Unholy" with Sam Smith.

Meanwhile, another LGBTQIA+ star, Dove Cameron won "Best New Artist" at the American Music Awards.

"For me this whole year has been about inhabiting the fullness of who I am," Cameron told On The Red Carpet. "Inhabiting my identity, you know coming out, writing the music I really want to write, the stuff I would want to listen to."

Even the world of animation has seen an increase in representation. The recent Disney movie, "Strange World" featured a gay hero, Ethan Clade, played by Jaboukie Young-White.

"I love that it's a part of the story simply because the story's reflecting the world that we live in," Young-White told On The Red Carpet.

In this Episode of On the Red Carpet, we also take you to pride celebrations from coast to coast and feature some of the new entertainment options you can enjoy this Pride Month including "Drag Me to Dinner" on Hulu, a wild new reality competition show featuring fabulous drag queens and Neil Patrick Harris.

"When you think about the drag community," Harris told On The Red Carpet, "they have made decisions and have made opportunities for themselves to stand tall in their own world in their own reality and it's hypnotic. It's like an opiate to be around them. And every time I'm with drag performers or watching them, I'm smiling, laughing and, and having a better time."

Watch the entire "On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride" special in the video above.