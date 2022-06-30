Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center

By Christian Todd
Raleigh, NC -- Nearly 1,500 participants registered for this year's Run For Love 5K at Dorthea Dix Park.

This was the fourth year of the race, which is held annually to raise money for the LGBT Center of Raleigh. Although they had to cancel in 2020, race organizer and Runologie owner Alex Warren noted that "it came back strong last year, and even stronger this year."



Along with Runologie, the 5K is sponsored by Trophy Brewing, where owner David Meeker welcomed participants with a complimentary beverage and after-party.

"I think we need to make sure that everyone feels comfortable being themselves," said Meeker.


But this community event goes beyond just helping the LGBT Center. As Warren explains, "all the volunteers that you see out on the course, most of them are Healing Transitions members." Healing Transitions is a local non-profit and shelter focusing on helping homeless individuals struggling with addiction.

The event was highlighted by a marriage proposal toward the end of the race.



As one such volunteer expressed, "to tell you what Run For Love is, you got to know what love is...you love who you want, no matter who it is."

