An elementary school principal appeared in court Tuesday morning after being charged in connection with a suspected DUI crash in Palmdale that left a woman dead.No bail was set for 35-year-old Mary Kruppe, whose arraignment was postponed to Dec. 19. Prosecutors had requested her bail be set at $2 million.If convicted as charged with one count of murder, the Pearblossom resident faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Kruppe, the principal of Lancaster's Enterprise Elementary School, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Nov. 15 when her Jeep Wrangler veered into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle struck Jessica Ordaz's Mazda3 head-on, the California Highway Patrol said.News video showed the overturned Jeep on its side in the aftermath of the collision on 50th Street East, just north of Avenue P.Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Kruppe was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for medical treatment and arrested.