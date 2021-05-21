bizarre

New Pringles flavors: Kellogg's joins chicken sandwich wars with unique chip flavor

Wendy's and Pringles will compete against likes of Popeye's
EMBED <>More Videos

Pringles joins chicken sandwich wars with new flavor

Move over, Popeye's; step aside, Chick-fil-A. Make way for a new entrant into the chicken sandwich wars -- Kellogg's!

No, there's not a new chicken-sandwich-flavored breakfast cereal: Sorry to disappoint.

Kellogg's also owns Pringles, and it's adding that flavor, with an extra spicy kick, in partnership with Wendy's to promote its spicy chicken sandwich, CNN reported.

RELATED: Burger King launches new Ch'King chicken sandwich nationwide

The new chips will only be available for a limited time, starting in June.

And here's something that might grab your attention: People who buy a can will also get a code for a free spicy chicken sandwich.

That can be a pretty good deal, even if you toss that can directly in the trash!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrechipsu.s. & worldchickenwendy's
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Rare 16th century Italian dish discovered in a drawer sells for $1.7M
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
Wood products from upcycled sawdust
3D printing with calcium carbonate could restore coral reefs
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News