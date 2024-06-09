Man on minibike leads Hawthorne police on bizarre chase

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows multiple police cruisers following the man as he sped down Crenshaw Boulevard.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows multiple police cruisers following the man as he sped down Crenshaw Boulevard.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows multiple police cruisers following the man as he sped down Crenshaw Boulevard.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows multiple police cruisers following the man as he sped down Crenshaw Boulevard.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man on a minibike led police on a bizarre pursuit Saturday night in Hawthorne.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows multiple police cruisers following the man as he sped down Crenshaw Boulevard.

According to police, officers tried pulling him over for failure to yield when the pursuit started. It ended at 49th Street and Central Avenue in the South Park area when an officer reportedly bumped the bike, forcing the rider off the road.

The man was taken into custody shortly after.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.