Suspect crushed to death by Prius while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspected thief was crushed to death by a Toyota Prius as he was apparently trying to steal its catalytic converter today, Anaheim police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Placentia Avenue at about 6:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

When they arrived they saw the man under the car, Carringer said. It appears he was trying to steal the catalytic converter from the car when the jack he was using failed and he was crushed under the weight of the vehicle, Carringer added.

The man's name was not immediately known.

Authorities say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise as thieves seek metals in the car parts they can sell.

"They're filled with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. I believe they melt them down and separate the metals and sell them because they're worth more than gold," said David Kilbourne, who runs Foreign Carriage Service in Thousand Oaks.

RELATED | Tips to prevent thieves from stealing your catalytic converter

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies in the Santa Clarita Valley recently recovered 250 stolen catalytic converters. They say thefts of the device were up 400% in 2020. Here's what you can do to prevent yours from being stolen.



RELATED | Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in LA, police say. Here's why
EMBED More News Videos

Stolen catalytic converters can get thieves a couple of hundred dollars. But for victims, it can cost thousands to repair their vehicles. It's a crime that's surging right now, and here's why.





The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyburglarytheftcrimecarstoyotaautomotive
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
Valencia COVID long-hauler shares frightening experience
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Shelter dog finds forever home after 667 days at spcaLA
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
100-year-old who beat COVID-19 hugs family for 1st time in a year
Show More
Doctors: Mom passed COVID antibodies to baby during pregnancy
LAPD: El Sereno shooting involving officer leaves man wounded
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in CA laundromat
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Asian American victim considers moving out of CA after brutal attack
More TOP STORIES News