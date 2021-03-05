LA-area private school targeted in computer hack

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The FBI confirmed it is working with an elite private school in the Southland to find out who hacked into its servers, reportedly exposing confidential teacher salary details and parent contact information.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, one or more hackers published staff payroll documentation in email blasts riddled with racist, sexist and homophobic language, targeting the Center for Early Education in West Hollywood.

The school educates children of top entertainment executives and high-profile talent, among other students, according to THR, which reported that private security personnel and federal law enforcement officials have been notified and have begun an investigation.

"We're aware of it and are working with affected schools,'' FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told City News Service.

Messages left with the school seeking comment were not immediately answered.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Calthorp School was also a target of the hack. The school has since stated it was not affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysanta monicawest hollywoodhackingcomputersschool
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Reward offered after $500K watch stolen in Beverly Hills robbery
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
UTLA rejects return to classroom, sets demands
Video: Driver plows through South LA crash scene
LA poet Amanda Gorman says she was profiled by guard
Mass 2020 exodus from CA did not happen, study says
Show More
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
'My heart is broken': Mom recounts losing daughter in crash
Marine Corps veteran helps kids with remote learning amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News