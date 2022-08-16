Project Dorm Room: LA nonprofit provides former foster youth with dorm essentials for college

Many former foster youth will be starting their college journey alone, but L.A.-based Project Dorm Room is helping those students move into their dorm rooms with the essentials they need.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many former foster kids are heading to college, and navigating through the new challenges could be hard on them, especially settling into their new dorms.

Buying essentials for dorm rooms can be stressful and expensive for those students, but a local group is making things easier for them.

Through L.A.-based Project Dorm Room, a program by the nonprofit Ready to Succeed, students are receiving everything from sheets, shower caddies, comforters, extension cords and so much more.

Project Dorm Room is supposed to show former foster youth that there are resources they can take advantage of when transitioning to college.

If you are interested in helping, you can visit Ready to Succeed's website.

For a deeper look at how the assistance is benefiting those students, view the video above.