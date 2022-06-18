How Project Row Houses is transforming a community

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thirty years ago, Houston's Holman Street was one of the most dangerous areas in the city, a place known for crime and drugs. Today, its home to one of the most well-known social sculptures in the world.Project Row Houses started as an experiment in 1993. Artist Rick Lowe saw potential in row of abandoned shotgun-style homes on Holman Street and rounded up six other artists to transform the homes into art installations."What the city saw as poverty and all the social ills that come along with that, blight and crime, artists saw as an opportunity to really use their gifts, skills and talents to enhance and transform the community," said Eureka Gilkey, Executive Director of Project Row Houses.Each art space - which changes every few months - addresses a different topic challenging the community."The foundation of Project Row Houses public art program is our Artist Rounds," said Eureka Gilkey, Executive Director of Project Row Houses. "Twice a year we invite artists, mid-career and emerging artists, to respond to what's happening in the neighborhood."Project Row Houses now covers five city blocks and 39 homes and buildings - all dedicated to art programs, community enrichment and neighborhood development. It started a Small Business Incubation Program and a Young Mothers Residential Program, and is dedicated to rehabilitating the community's legendary ElDorado ballroom.Project Row Houses is gearing up for a Juneteenth Kickback Celebration for the community on Friday, June 17, and a Digital Art Experience at the Emancipation Park Cultural Center on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19. For more information, visit Project Row Houses online.