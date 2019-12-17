Prominent former LAPD assistant chief Earl Paysinger dies, department says

Retired LAPD First Assistant Chief Earl Paysinger. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earl Paysinger, a retired Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief who was a prominent fixture in the Los Angeles community, has died, the department announced Monday.

Paysinger, who retired in 2016 after more than four decades in law enforcement, had joined the University of Southern California as vice president of civic engagement after leaving the force.

He died Monday surrounded by friends and family, the department said.

"Earl Paysinger's impact on Los Angeles will continue to be felt for years to come whether it's in the halls of USC, the offices at Police Headquarters, in the black and whites our police officers patrol in, or the community centers where Angelinos gather," the department said in a written statement. "His devotion to building bridges, creating leaders, and reducing the fear and instances of crime will be his legacy."

As first assistant chief he was essentially the second-highest ranking officer under the police chief and ran the department's Officer of Operations under former chiefs Charlie Beck and William Bratton.

"Tonight we lost a Champion," Chief Michel Moore tweeted.



Among other accomplishments, Paysinger was credited with revamping the LAPD's Cadet Leadership program, boosting the program from 500 cadets to nearly 1,500.

He also helped build the "Youth First" campaign which provided mentorship and opportunities to more than 10,000 youth in Los Angeles.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylapdobituaryusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Couple marries at Santa Ana grave to honor bride's grandfather
1 dead in East Los Angeles after deputy-involved shooting
New California laws in 2020
Strong winds drop temps, raise fire danger across SoCal
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
Surprise military homecoming: Walnut 2nd grader reunites with sister
Show More
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Suspect dies after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Amber Alert canceled: San Jose girl found safe, father arrested
SFV post offices to be named after Marilyn Monroe, Ritchie Valens
Las Posadas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street
More TOP STORIES News