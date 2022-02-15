localish

On location with the cast of 'Promised Land' at a SoCal winery

Agua Dulce Winery in SoCal is set of 'Promised Land'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- "Promised Land" may be about a family-owned vineyard in Northern California, but it's filmed right here in our backyard. Localish caught up with the cast of "Promised Land" as they shot pivotal scenes of the new series at the Agua Dulce Winery in Santa Clarita.

"I didn't know this was in California at all," says Augusto Aguilera, who plays Mateo. "It looks so much like Sonoma here."

Mariel Molino, who plays Carmen Sandoval told us, "It just feels more authentic if we're gonna tell stories about wine making to be out in the vineyard, in the barrel room. Yeah it's really fun!"

Barry Goldfarb, who owns Agua Dulce calls the winery a hidden gem.

Watch "Promised Land" Monday nights at 10p/9c on ABC, and starting March 1st on HULU.

