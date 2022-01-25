television

'Promised Land' offers toast to the American dream in California wine country

Family drama 'Promised Land' offers twists, turns, tales of Latino family conquering the American dream
Growing the American dream in new drama 'Promised Land'

HOLLYWOOD -- In the new ABC drama series "Promised Land" we meet the wine-growing Sandovals... a family with a vineyard full of secrets. John Ortiz stars as Joe Sandoval, the patriarch of a family that owns a successful California vineyard. His biggest rival: his ex-wife, played by Bellamy Young... who wants to take back her family's land.

Ortiz is thrilled that because the series has a large, mostly Latino cast, there are plenty of opportunities for fully formed characters... not stereotypes.

"You truly have a family, you have a community of people and so the spectrum of the culture is brought to a fuller, more realistic stage," said Ortiz.

"That authenticity is what makes it just mean everything to the people who will be watching and the truth of the story, the pursuit of the American dream is what allows all of us to see ourselves in these characters," said Young.

And while there is plenty of drama and intrigue... the stars say there is also plenty of fun.

"We all need a little escapism, right?" said Young. "And this is boozy and sexy and fun, and the intrigue, the betrayal."

"I'd love to add they enjoy it. The characters are enjoying it," said Ortiz. "And I think the viewers will enjoy it as well. Because they're enjoying it in an unapologetic way. It's bold. They're owning it."

Bellamy says what she's been able to learn about the wine world through "Promised Land" has definitely changed her views on vintages.

"I was definitely a 'what color is the label?' kind of girl," laughed Young. "But now I really see this lifestyle is not a hobby... its full commitment."

"Promised Land" airs Monday nights on ABC.
