California Proposition 16 election results: Affirmative action measure is failing

By ABC7.com staff
Proposition 16, a ballot measure to reinstate affirmative action in California government is failing.

The "no" votes had more than 55% of more than 11 million votes counted as of early Wednesday morning.

The measure aims to once again allow race, ethnicity and gender to be considered in admissions to state colleges and universities, as well as state contracts and public jobs.

Prop. 16 was designed to repeal Proposition 209, which California voters approved in 1996. That measure prohibited considerations of race, ethnicity and gender in those public fields.

Supporters of Prop. 16 argue it is necessary to address deep-seated racial inequalities that still exist in California.

Opponents say all Californians should be treated equally regardless of race and bringing back affirmative action would have the opposite effect.

Click here for the latest live elections results

For a deeper look at the arguments on both sides watch the video above.

CA PROPS: Everything to know about the 2020 ballot measures
