DA Gascon's office seeks to dismiss special allegations in cold case murder of Inglewood boy, prompting backlash

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A recent prosecutorial decision in a murder case dating back 30 years had prompted backlash for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and his newly implemented directives.

William Tillett, 11, was killed in May 1990 while walking home from elementary school in Inglewood. Edward Donell Thomas has been charged with the boy's murder.

At a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, those representing the child's family objected to the prosecution's motion to dismiss the special allegations in the case. The special allegations include lying in wait and kidnapping in commission of murder.

The judge agreed to defer her ruling until March.

Sacramento County DA criticizes Gascon, blocks jurisdiction on crimes there
Sacramento County's chief prosecutor has informed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon that her office will no longer grant him jurisdiction over any crimes that involve Sacramento County.


Gascon's office did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

The union representing Los Angeles County prosecutors has filed a civil lawsuit challenging Gascon and his sweeping new directives to eliminate three-strikes allegations and some sentencing enhancements.

That case will be heard next month.
