Two suspects arrested for looting REI, VANS stores in Santa Monica during protests

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Monica Police arrested two suspects wanted for looting the REI and VANS stores during the protests against police brutality.Investigators say after combing through hours of security video and searching social media posts, they arrested Sebastian Martinez of El Segundo and Christopher Gutierrez, a transient in Los Angeles.They tracked down a license plate spotted online.Manhattan Beach Police officers saw the vehicle and notified Santa Monica Police who made the arrest.Detectives also recovered several stolen items from both stores.