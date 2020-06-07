Police separate protesters, counter-protesters during Huntington Beach demonstration

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were arrested during a protest in Huntington Beach Saturday, police said.AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway near the pier.A line of police separated Black Lives Matter supporters and a smaller group of counter-protesters involving apparent supporters of President Donald Trump.It was not known what led up to the arrests and further details about the incident were not immediately available.The protest was one of several organized throughout Southern California on Saturday as thousands took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd.