Town official's public urination posted on social media after scuffle with downtown LA bar manager

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A disturbing act was caught on surveillance video - two men urinating on the entrance door to a bar in downtown Los Angeles before they got into a scuffle with the bar's manager.

One of the men has been identified as an elected official in Crescenta Valley.

The general manager of Precinct says the incident happened early Saturday morning just after the bar closed. Moments later manager Jeremy Lucido would have a run-in with the two men just down the street.

"I was walking to my car on the sidewalk, noticed two guys, drunk with their full cocktails," Lucido said. "I recognized the glasses from our bar so I knew they (had been) inside. I told them 'whatsup! You can't have your drinks out here' and I went to grab one of the cups and the tall dude pushed me and I flew back."

Lucido later checked the security footage and discovered the public urination on the employee entrance to the bar - and shared the footage on Precinct's Instagram account.

The video has racked up nearly 1,000 comments. Many commenters identified one of the men as Chris Kilpatrick, an elected member of the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

"The comments just grew very fast with different stories other parties and party hosts, and bar managers like 'oh yeah, we know them'" Lucido said.

An attorney for Kilpatrick says Lucido did not identify himself as a bar employee. He says Kilpatrick acted in self-defense, believing he was going to be gay-bashed.

The attorney's statement read in part: "...public urination is not a criminal offense. It is an infraction under the Los Angeles Municipal Code and one can be cited to pay a fine for this violation. Battery is a misdemeanor offense including an unlawful touching as exhibited by individual one, who grabbed my client first. Pushing back is an affirmative defense if done to defend oneself or others."