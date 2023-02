Juvenile girl arrested in violent theft of dog from woman in Bell Gardens

The victim was attacked on the street and pepper-sprayed and her Maltipoo was stolen.

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A juvenile has been arrested just days after she allegedly attacked a dog owner and then stole her puppy in Bell Gardens.

Police made that arrest after receiving several tips via social media.

The Maltipoo has been returned to the owner.

On Monday, the victim was pepper-sprayed on Eastern Avenue and had to be hospitalized.

Bell Gardens police posted a photo of the suspect that eventually led to her arrest.