Rapper Quando Rondo mourns loss of friend shot to death at gas station near Beverly Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday was a friend of Atlanta-based rapper Quando Rondo.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim, who has not yet officially been identified, was ambushed by three men while getting gas at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, across the street from the Beverly Center.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News from the scene on Friday appears to show Quando Rondo distraught while first responders move the victim's body.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said three suspects took off in a white four-door sedan. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

