Southern Californians gather for viewing parties to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Southern California fans of the British royal family are gathering early Monday morning to watch the televised funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All over the world people will be gathering around television sets Monday to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, predicted to be the most-watched event in history.

Because of the time difference, in Southern California that means a very long night and early morning for fans of the royal family.

Sunday night, some fans were already gathering at one San Marino home to not just mourn the queen but also celebrate her life and rule as Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Host Julie Chan has been fascinated with the royals at least since Prince William married Kate, and has held several other events in their honor.

"We are celebrating the queen's life," Chan said. "She started this journey as queen when she was 25 years old."

Some of her guests were recounting their own connections to the royals.

Richard Brookbanks recalls gathering with family members every year to watch the queen address the nation on Christmas Day.

"I remember when she came to my school when I was a kid," he added. "It was just such a long period of time she was in charge."

Marie Boggs says her great grandparents attended the queen's coronation - held in 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London - and the family still has souvenirs such as the invitation.

Even though the televised coverage starts very early Monday, Chan expects most of her guests to stay for the proceedings.

"Truly it is to honor her," Chan said. "I mean 71 years of service to her country and to the world. I just think that's incredible."

Live funeral coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral will start Monday at 2:15 a.m. over the air on ABC7 and via our streaming platforms.