New live stream offers today's news from LA, local TV specials, On the Red Carpet, ABC Localish

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is proud to announce the launch of our new 24/7 streaming channel on the ABC7 Los Angeles app. This new channel will give us a chance to serve our audience and our communities like never before.
Knowing that the busy lives of our viewers don't always align with TV newscast schedules, we've added additional live, local streaming newscasts each week, and you can also stream newscasts on demand so that you can stay up to date on your local news any time of day.
The 24/7 streaming channel, which you can preview in the video player above, will also showcase in-depth coverage from ABC7 Solutions, ABC7 Investigates and the ABC7 Weather teams, plus programming from On The Red Carpet and Localish.
The app also gives you access to local news across America from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and other markets.
If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app, and the new 24/7 live stream will be front and center.
If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 Los Angeles to find the app and download it to your device. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.
You can also access the stream on the go using our mobile phone app or by visiting abc7.com. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can be right at your fingertips or on your desktop.
