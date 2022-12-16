Queen Mary in Long Beach welcomes back visitors following pandemic closure

The Queen Mary in Long Beach is welcoming back visitors once again following a pandemic closure.

To celebrate the reopening, some lucky residents are getting free guided tours. Commodore Everette Hoard led the first tour of the tourist attraction in nearly three years since the pandemic shut down the iconic ship.

The city has poured in millions of dollars of repairs and improvements while she was closed to the public. And just in time for the holidays, she's ready to welcome you aboard and help strengthen the local economy.

"In 2020, just prior to the shut down throughout Los Angeles County, spending associated with the Queen Mary supported over 2,200 jobs, contributed over $85 million in labor income and generated over $205 million in economic input," said Bo Martinez, the Economic Development Director for the city of Long Beach.

For 55 years, the Queen Mary has been docked in Long Beach serving as a venue for proms, wedding receptions and other special events. For now, only tours are available, but the restaurants and hotel are expected to open early next year.

"Getting her up to speed is not just important for the historical nature of the ship, but also for the pride of our city of which the Queen Mary is linked to. But also for the jobs and economic activity that it creates," said Mayor Robert Garcia.