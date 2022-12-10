The Ordinarie 'Miracle' pop-up in Long Beach offers festive drinks and food during holidays

The menu even features special holiday-themed cocktails such as a "Christmapolitan" and a "Snowball Old Fashioned."

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ordinarie bar and restaurant is a staple in downtown Long Beach, but during the holidays, it transforms into "Miracle," a pop-up featuring festive drinks and food.

The concept for "Miracle" was created in 2014 in New York City. Five years later, the owner of The Ordinarie adopted the idea and brought it to Long Beach.

"It's my first time. I was floored. I just walked in and all the décor, I was amazed by it," said Ian Chait, a resident of Seal Beach. "The atmosphere is very exciting, not what I expected."

It took about a week to decorate the entire restaurant and bar for the pop-up. There's a special drink menu featuring festive cocktails such as a "Christmapolitan" and a "Snowball Old Fashioned."

If you're interested in stopping by, reservations are recommended. If there are cancellations, you can get notified on their website.

The pop-up will be in place through Dec. 30.

