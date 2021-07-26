2 slashed with broken bottle at quinceañera in Whittier; suspect in custody

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Aparty in Whittier turned violent Saturday night when a man slashed two people with a broken bottle, police say.The attack happened at a banquet hall on Greenleaf Avenue around 11 p.m.Police say the suspect broke a glass bottle at the party and slashed two people. The victims were transported to a local hospital with lacerations described as not life-threatening.Police took the suspect into custody and he was seen being removed from the scene handcuffed to a stretcher.Investigators are working to determine what led to the attack.