2 slashed with broken bottle at quinceañera in Whittier; suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A quinceañera party in Whittier turned violent Saturday night when a man slashed two people with a broken bottle, police say.

The attack happened at a banquet hall on Greenleaf Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect broke a glass bottle at the party and slashed two people. The victims were transported to a local hospital with lacerations described as not life-threatening.

Police took the suspect into custody and he was seen being removed from the scene handcuffed to a stretcher.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the attack.
