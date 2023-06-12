Loved ones mourn 16-year-old basketball star fatally shot in South LA amid search for killer

A memorial continued to grow outside Crenshaw High School as family and friends mourned a 16-year-old high school basketball player who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles.

Police have not made any arrests, but Quincy Reese Jr.'s father says someone on social media is claiming they killed him.

Quincy Reese Jr. was an accomplished student who had big dreams. His family says he had a 3.4 GPA, was an honor roll student and planned on playing college basketball.

"Fifty-eight colleges wanted him, he was not regular. He was only in the 11th grade," said his father, Quincy Reese, Sr.

Quincy Jr.'s family says he'd gone to a party with his teammates on Saturday when a shooting broke out near 84th Street and West Avenue. The teenager was shot and died at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests, but his father says someone on social media is claiming they killed Quincy.

"There's been things on social media circling around... whoever did it posting his picture and all that - antagonizing the situation. As far as the police giving me information... nah, we find out stuff before the police do," said Quincy Sr.

Quincy's loved ones are pleading with the public to help them catch his killer.

His friends and family held a memorial for him over the weekend. They say he was known for his vision, passion, and drive, and that Quincy was always focused on his future.

"We're still going to keep God first. I'm going to execute his plan, or whatever plans that me and my son had. I'm going to do my best to execute it," the boy's father said.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho issued a statement about Quincy's death on Monday morning, calling it a "terrible injustice."

Officials are urging anyone who has information about the fatal shooting to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.