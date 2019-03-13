R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing

R. Kelly returned to court Wednesday morning for a child-support hearing. Kelly's publicist said the R&B singer can't afford the hefty payments for his three children because he's

CHICAGO -- R. Kelly returned to court Wednesday morning for a child-support hearing. Kelly's ex-wife was expected to be in court as well.

It's unclear exactly what happened in court because details on the child-support case are under seal. Attorneys are forbidden from talking about it.

WATCH: R.Kelly arrives for child support court hearing
Singer R. Kelly arrived in court Wednesday in Chicago for his child support case.



But Kelly's publicist, Darrell Johnson, said the R&B singer can't afford the hefty payments for his three children because he's not working. Kelly also shared how difficult his legal issues have been on him.

"I'm not really listening to rumors. I'm just dealing with the situation at hand, the real situation, which is my case, which I'm looking forward to," Kelly said.

RELATED: R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



Johnson confirmed Wednesday that Chicago police officers responded the night before night to a complaint about a suicide pact and sex trafficking at the singer's Trump Tower apartment. He said the allegations were false and the officers were not allowed inside.

"Yesterday they (Kelly's girlfriends, Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary) were out walking - I guess you don't recognize them, I guess, nobody cares to put them on camera. They walk through the mall, they go get makeup, they shop, they eat, without body guards, on their own. All day, every day," Johnson said.

Clary's parents spoke Wednesday morning on CBS News.

"We never denied responsibility," said Angelo Clary, Azriel's father. "I feel like I failed my daughter, because I should have saw a different signs. I should have saw the change in my baby girl."

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said Wednesday that he would like to make one point clear: Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary are willing to meet with their families.

He said the families should contact him to set up a meeting. Greenberg also said Kelly's girlfriends are only willing to meet with them in Chicago.

Over the weekend, Kelly was released from Cook County Jail after friends and family paid $161,000 in back child support he owed to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly. That amount was the minimum owed, but his debt continues to accrue.

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail Saturday and gives brief statement to the media.



Kelly contends bad publicity from his ex-wife and others have significantly curbed his ability to work as an R&B singer.

Kelly also faces ten counts of criminal sex abuse in Cook County for allegedly abusing four young women, three of whom were underage at the time. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In addition, there is an investigation in Detroit into sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl.

RELATED: R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival ahead of documentary
Drea Kelly seemed to have it all; a glamorous career as a choreographer and a family with R&B super star R. Kelly.



As Kelly left court Wednesday, he said he loves his fans. The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.

Kelly is due back in criminal court on Cook County sex abuse charges on March 22.
