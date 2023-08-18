Authorities say DNA evidence has connected a man suspected in a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles to the murder of a 37-year-old mother of five in Maryland.

Suspect in murder of Maryland mother linked to LA home invasion and assault, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities say DNA evidence has connected a man suspected in a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles to the murder of a 37-year-old mother of five in Maryland.

Rachel Morin was last seen Aug. 5 when she went for a walk on the Ma and Pa Heritage trail in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. She was reported missing and her body was found the following day.

Less than two weeks after her murder, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that DNA from the crime scene matches that of a man wanted in a home invasion and assault that occurred March 26 in L.A.

During a press conference, authorities in Maryland released doorbell camera video of the unidentified man leaving the scene of the L.A. assault. They ask for help in identifying the suspect.

Authorities described the suspect as Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, between 20 to 30 years old, with dark hair and a muscular build.

"This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states," the Harford County Sheriff's Office said of the suspect.

The Los Angeles Police Department says detectives have been in contact with Harford County investigators and are assisting them in the case.