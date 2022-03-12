politics

Coronado city official resigns after video alleges racist comments toward Asians

EMBED <>More Videos

Coronado city official resigns amid allegations of racist remarks

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) -- A Coronado city official has resigned following the release of a video alleging he and his wife made racist statements toward Asians, the city announced Friday.

The resignation of Roger Miller, the city's former director of recreation and golf services, was accepted by Coronado City Manager Tina Friend following a month-long investigation, she said in a statement issued Thursday.

"This decision was made with careful consideration of the best interests of the city, our residents, and our larger community," Friend's statement read. "A resignation allows a separation to take place and the city to move forward without delay. The investigation effectively ended with Mr. Miller's resignation as he is no longer a city employee. I am confident that we upheld our process and came to a conclusion that was appropriate."

The allegations surfaced following the January release of a video allegedly featuring Miller and his wife at a Newport Beach mall.



The video's poster alleged that prior to filming, the couple made racist comments, including statements about Chinese people spreading COVID-19.

In the video, the couple is seen in a parking structure walking away from the person recording the video.

The woman in the video, allegedly Miller's wife, Sandra, is heard saying "I love that we are not in their country. I love that we are not communism. I love that very much." Later she says to the person filming, "America is a free country. Go back to China."

Roger Miller was placed on administrative leave by the city of Coronado following the video's release and Sandra Miller was fired from her job at Linfield Christian School, a private school in Temecula.



"We know that this issue is of great interest to many people both within and outside the city of Coronado," Friend's statement concluded. "The city understands the impact this situation has had on our employees and our community. I want to be very clear that the city remains a welcoming place to all, and we do not tolerate any form of racism or other discrimination."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan diego countyrace relationssocietyracismpoliticsinvestigationrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped Ukrainian mayor
Friday is the last day masks will be required in CA schools
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
Investors buy Caribbean island to start their own country
TOP STORIES
LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash in Chinatown
3 shot, suspect dead in crime spree from Long Beach to Carson
Business owner in coma after attack in Inglewood
LA Mayor signs executive directive to boost city tourism
Friday is the last day masks will be required in CA schools
Clayton Kershaw returning to Los Angeles Dodgers on 1-year, $17M deal
LA County guaranteed income program applications open soon
Show More
Man found dead inside Woodland Hills hotel room, LAPD investigating
Camel kills 2 after escaping enclosure on Tennessee farm
Target to pay $5M in penalties after suit alleges overcharges in app
Burglary suspect arrested after several San Fernando Valley break-ins
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
More TOP STORIES News