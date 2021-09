CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Thunderstorms swept across parts of Southern California Friday, and some places saw lightning and heavy downpours.Video from Desert Hot Springs in Riverside County showed flash flooding as car attempted to navigate flooded streets.In Corona, ABC7 reporter Rob McMillan captured a heavy downpour along the 91 Freeway.Streets in Orange County were also soaked as the Tustin area saw rain over the area.Cooler temperatures are moving through Southern California, conditions expected to last into the weekend.