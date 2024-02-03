Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Santa Barbara County due to flash flood concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County as another atmospheric river storm is set to move into Southern California this weekend.

The storm is expected to be stronger and slower (meaning it will last longer), leading to flooding risks, heavy mountain snow and strong winds.

The evacuation warnings include areas along waterways associated with the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas and properties in the vicinity of Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Drive down to parts of Ninos Drive, in the city of Santa Barbara. The incoming storm has the potential to produce flash flooding, debris flows and landslides.

The evacuation warning could be upgraded to an evacuation order unless there are significant changes to the forecast.

