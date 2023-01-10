SoCal neighborhoods mired in debris after heavy rain triggers mud flows, surrounding homes

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A powerful storm dumped heavy rain across Southern California overnight, which triggered debris flows in some neighborhoods and left people stuck inside their homes surrounded in mud.

In Studio City, up to four feet of mud and debris moved in and covered Fredonia Drive down to Kentucky Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters made contact with people inside several homes in the area, and a total of 17 people were sheltering in place Tuesday morning.

Two homes on Wrightwood Lane, near Bellfield Way, were impacted by the debris flow, but no serious damage was reported.

Officials say the mud cascaded down the storm-soaked hillsides above the neighborhood and flowed into the backyard of one home with about one foot of mud pressed against the back sliding door. The second home was surrounded in debris.

No injuries were reported. Officials said pooled water in the neighborhood seemed to be draining, but crews would remain on the scene through the morning to assess the situation.