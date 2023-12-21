Tornado warning briefly issued in Ventura County; powerful storm triggers flash flooding

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A powerful storm triggered flash flooding overnight Thursday in the Ventura and Oxnard areas, and the National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado warning for parts of Ventura County.

The tornado warning was issued shortly before 1:30 a.m. for areas north of Oxnard including El Rio, Saticoy and Montalvo. It expired an hour later.

"No tornado activity has been observed at this time," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported before 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued its second-highest flood threat forecast for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, which are the bull's-eye of the storm, the second one to pass through Southern California this week. The agency warned that winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around objects that aren't secured.

"Please stay off the roadways for the next several hours," the Oxnard Fire Department said on social media. "Significant flooding issues across Oxnard and Port Hueneme. Vehicles are getting stuck in the roadways."

Emergency personnel and vehicles were seen responding to calls throughout the area. No injuries were reported.