Mandatory evacuations ordered as brush fire erupts near San Jacinto

A brush fire erupted just north of San Jacinto Monday afternoon, prompting evacuations as the blaze grew to 150 acres with 0% containment.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that erupted Monday afternoon just north of San Jacinto swept over hillsides, threatening homes and agricultural operations and prompting evacuations.

The Ramona Fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of the Ramona Expressway and North Warren Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Just before 6 p.m., fire officials said the blaze was at 150 acres with 0% containment.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas: south of Upperline Avenue, west of Warren Road, north of Cottonwood Avenue, east of Beech Street.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for: west of Warren Road, north of Esplanade Avenue, south of Cottonwood Avenue and east of Beech Street.

The fire department said that multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning along barren hillsides, propelled by southwesterly winds.

Several Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters from nearby Hemet-Ryan Airport were summoned to make runs on the brusher.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.