Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive. Here's what to know

Because SoFi Stadium is hosting Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13, several of the venue's parking lots are unavailable due to the event's build out.
For Sunday, that means on-site parking is limited and purchase in advance is necessary, if available.
Those with tickets to the NFC title game are encouraged to use rideshare options, public transportation or park their cars off-site.
RELATED: Preview of San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams NFC title game
With tons of fans descending to the Inglewood stadium, finding parking in the surrounding neighborhood or at the nearby high school could get really expensive and possibly approach the cost of a game ticket.
Reservations costing almost $60 for off-site parking offered through Inglewood's iPark&Go program is still available on at least two of the six locations as of late Friday.
For those taking public transit, Metro is helping fans arrive to the game with the SoFi Stadium Shuttle that takes off from the C Line's Hawthorne/Lennox station.
SoFi Shuttle is running for NFC Title game. Parking is sold out for Hawthorne/Lennox Station but parking available at other C Line (Green) stations, including Norwalk, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach. Details at https://t.co/NYMzeevCsE pic.twitter.com/ppv0xCS67u— LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 29, 2022
The Rams website also suggests taking Rally bus shuttles to the game.
As for people who still need a ticket to the game, the secondary market for tickets has the cheapest one going for more than $600.