Sports

Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive. Here's what to know

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The NFC Championship matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium is no doubt the hottest ticket in town, and just finding a parking spot for Sunday's game could cost you hundreds of dollars.

Because SoFi Stadium is hosting Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13, several of the venue's parking lots are unavailable due to the event's build out.

For Sunday, that means on-site parking is limited and purchase in advance is necessary, if available.

Those with tickets to the NFC title game are encouraged to use rideshare options, public transportation or park their cars off-site.

RELATED: Preview of San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams NFC title game
EMBED More News Videos

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers face off at SoFi Stadium Sunday. Here's what to expect.



With tons of fans descending to the Inglewood stadium, finding parking in the surrounding neighborhood or at the nearby high school could get really expensive and possibly approach the cost of a game ticket.

Reservations costing almost $60 for off-site parking offered through Inglewood's iPark&Go program is still available on at least two of the six locations as of late Friday.

For those taking public transit, Metro is helping fans arrive to the game with the SoFi Stadium Shuttle that takes off from the C Line's Hawthorne/Lennox station.



The Rams website also suggests taking Rally bus shuttles to the game.

As for people who still need a ticket to the game, the secondary market for tickets has the cheapest one going for more than $600.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countysan francisco 49erslos angeles ramsnfc championship gameparkingsuper bowl
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand
EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge
Victorville police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
New California bill seeks to combat illegal street racing in SoCal
Santa Monica street vendors claim city racism
OC man arrested for allegedly molesting teen girl he met online
Show More
California says most halted disability claims are fraudulent
Woman who molested 10-year-old as teen sentenced to juvenile facility
Rams host pop-up newsstands for fans ahead of NFC Championship game
Pope denounces fake news about COVID, vaccines, urges truth
'E.T. Park' may soon be a reality if Porter Ranch gets their way
More TOP STORIES News