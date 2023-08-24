LA Rams host charity event ahead of final preseason game

CENTURY CITY, Calif, (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for their final preseason game, but ahead of that the team made time to give back with their annual Kickoff for Charity event.

"This event is truly the kickoff to our season," said Rams COO Kevin Demoff. "It is truly the melding of on field and off the field that makes a special place, hopefully in all of your hearts for the Rams as we get ready for what will be an unbelievable season."

Partners and fans had the unique opportunity to sit alongside current Rams players. There was also an auction for special items including a suite to a home game at SoFi, a road trip on the team charter and Super Bowl LVIII tickets. One lucky 9-year-old bid $11,000 to be among the winners.

"I thought it was like the best because I can meet all the players and I can get their autographs and I can hang out with them," said Teddy Conroy, the 9-year-old who won the road trip auction item.

"Anything that the Rams are apart of, I'm there," said Brigitte Poublon, president of the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation and another auction winner. "So, now for me to actually have tickets on the 50-yard-line is amazing. You have no idea what it's like to own those tickets."

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Los Angeles community and social justice initiatives through the Rams Foundation. The organization also raised money for those affected by the fires in Maui. Rams player Jordan Fuller said he's proud to be a part of an organization that gives back to the community.

"LA is definitely leading the way in terms of that community outreach," Fuller said. "So, just really appreciative of everybody in the organization just how important it is to them to get involved in the community."

Rams' Aaron Donald was one face not in attendance at the charity event, but Demoff said it's because just earlier that day he welcomed a baby boy. Demoff said he will be very well rested and ready for the start of the season in Seattle.

