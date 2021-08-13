Sports

Los Angeles Rams final squad auditions draw in dozens of cheerleader hopefuls

Ever wonder what it takes to become a cheerleader for an NFL team? Eyewitness News cameras were rolling when dozens of contestants auditioned to be selected as the next 2021 Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders.

"I'm feeling super excited; a little bit nervous, but I think all good nerves," said Jacqueline Ward, a Rams cheerleader finalist.

More than 60 finalists were scored in front of a panel of judges. Each performed choreographed dances and answered interview questions.

"During the interview, we just want to get to know them a little bit more," explained Rams cheerleader director Keely Fimbres. "Something that isn't listed on a resume - maybe what hobbies they have and those kinds of things."

When not on the sidelines, Rams cheerleaders give back hundreds of hours of community service to Southern California.

"We're looking for the all-around performer," said choreographer John Peters. "They not only need to be strong dancers (and) have good showmanship. But in addition to that, they also have to be ambassadors of the brand."

The L.A. Rams cheerleaders made NFL history back in 2018. The cheer squad was the first to include men performers paving the way for more.

"We've seen that's influenced a number of other NFL programs to do the same thing," Peters said. "There are a number of them now that have had guys come in and audition for them."

"The people here are incredibly supportive," cheerleader finalist Jose Capetillo. "They just want each and every finalist to do their absolute best and to be their authentic self."

Meet the 28 members of the 2021 L.A. Rams cheer team here.

The regular season begins Sept. 12, with the Rams hosting the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

