How the Rams have helped the community during the pandemic

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When the Rams moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, the city gained a football team and also a community partner."I think that's really the vision of Mr. Kroenke, our owner," said Molly Higgins, the vice president of community affairs and engagement for the Los Angeles Rams. "He always wanted SoFi Stadium to not only be a place where the community comes for games on Sundays, but just a resource for the community."The Rams have particularly wanted to lend a helping hand during the tough times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.From joining the ABC7 virtual telethon, to hosting food drives to feed thousands of local families, to simply just showing up to welcome students back to school, the team has made an impact in many ways."This is marvelous for a time like this with what's going on," local Stevie Lincoln told ABC7 during a food drive previously held at SoFi Stadium."It's a big help, especially right now with what's going on," said Karla Garcia who was also at the food drive. "There's a lot of us that are not working or our hours are getting cut short, like even with my family, so it's a big help for all of us."Higgins said they are very proud of the impact they were able to make on the community this past year and are looking forward to continuing that outreach in the future."I'm so proud of the way we responded to the pandemic," said Higgins. "We challenged ourselves to think creatively about how we could continue to impact the community and engage the community."