Rams fan claims he was sucker-punched at Rams-Cardinals game at SoFi Stadium

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11544802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Mark Alcala was excited to watch the Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium with his son, but things quickly escalated when they tried bringing in a few snacks. Before they knew it, one was in handcuffs, the other on the ground.