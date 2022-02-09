fight

Rams fan claims he was sucker-punched at Rams-Cardinals game at SoFi Stadium

He said after he heard about the attack that left a 49ers fan hospitalized, he decided to talk about his own experience.
Rams fan claims he was attacked by another fan at Rams-Cardinals game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Rams fan says he was the victim of an attack by another fan at SoFi Stadium last month, two weeks before a 49ers fan was left in a coma after a violent altercation.

Alex Rodriguez spoke with ABC7 on Tuesday and said the incident happened on Jan. 17 when the Rams played the Arizona Cardinals.

"I've recovered since then, I feel a lot better since the incident," he said.

He said as the game was starting, someone made a comment to a man wearing an Oakland Raiders shirt and a woman.



Rodriguez claims he wasn't involved in the comments.

"I said, 'You know what, man, just go have a seat ... let's all enjoy the game, man. We're not here ... we don't want any problems,'" recalled Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said near the end of the game, the woman fell down the stairs and fans started laughing. He said that's when the man wearing the Raiders jersey hit him.

"Out of nowhere, I just feel a strike to my left side where I just get hit," Rodriguez said. "I don't know where it came from. I don't know who did it, at first. I see [the man in the Raiders jersey.] I try to figure out, you know, what's going on and I get struck again."

He said the next thing he knew, he woke up in a hospital.



"I suffered a fractured cheekbone, a fractured nose," said Rodriguez.

He said his brother tried to chase the couple, but they took off.

Detectives told him they couldn't find any good images of the suspect, saying they were too blurry. Rodriguez said he found several photos on the Rams fan cam.

"I was eventually able to locate the guy and I sent them pictures and I told him if the first pictures weren't clear enough, I hope this can help you," said Rodriguez.

He said after he saw the recent attack that left a 49ers fan hospitalized, Rodriguez decided to talk about his own experience.

"That guy that is in a coma, which I feel really bad for," he said.

SoFi Stadium officials issued a statement regarding the incident involving Rodriguez, which states in part, "We are actively working with law enforcement who have opened a full investigation into the matter."

