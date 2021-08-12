Rams hosting free football and cheerleading clinics for kids

Thursday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 4959 Lemon Grove Avenue, Los Angeles

Friday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Valley Plaza Recreation Center, 12240 Archwood Street, North Hollywood

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Normandale Recreation Center, 22400 Halldale Avenue, Torrance

Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Ross Snyder Recreation Center, 1501 East 41st Street, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over the next week, the Rams are set to host several free football and cheerleading clinics for children at locations in Torrance and across Los Angeles.The first clinic was held Wednesday night at the Highland Park Recreation Center in L.A.Here's a list of the upcoming events: