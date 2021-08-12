Sports

Rams hosting free football and cheerleading clinics for kids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over the next week, the Rams are set to host several free football and cheerleading clinics for children at locations in Torrance and across Los Angeles.

The first clinic was held Wednesday night at the Highland Park Recreation Center in L.A.

Here's a list of the upcoming events:

Football and cheerleading clinic

  • Thursday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 4959 Lemon Grove Avenue, Los Angeles


    • Football clinics only

  • Friday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Valley Plaza Recreation Center, 12240 Archwood Street, North Hollywood

  • Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Normandale Recreation Center, 22400 Halldale Avenue, Torrance

  • Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Ross Snyder Recreation Center, 1501 East 41st Street, Los Angeles


    • The Rams and Chargers are scheduled to kick off their preseasons with a matchup against each other Saturday at 7 p.m. Watch the game on ABC7, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m.
