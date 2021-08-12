Rams hosting free football and cheerleading clinics for kids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over the next week, the Rams are set to host several free football and cheerleading clinics for children at locations in Torrance and across Los Angeles.
The first clinic was held Wednesday night at the Highland Park Recreation Center in L.A.
Here's a list of the upcoming events:Football and cheerleading clinicThursday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 4959 Lemon Grove Avenue, Los AngelesFootball clinics onlyFriday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Valley Plaza Recreation Center, 12240 Archwood Street, North HollywoodWednesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Normandale Recreation Center, 22400 Halldale Avenue, TorranceThursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Ross Snyder Recreation Center, 1501 East 41st Street, Los AngelesThe Rams and Chargers are scheduled to kick off their preseasons with a matchup against each other Saturday at 7 p.m. Watch the game on ABC7, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.